CLIFTON, Tenn. (WKRN) —In the little town of Clifton, Tennessee, lies a little coffee shop.

“You feel loved,” said Tonia Franks. “You feel welcomed. You feel safe, and that’s what this place is.”

SDG Art Gallery and Coffee Bar was gifted to Tonia Franks and her husband just a few months ago.

“I was scared because I didn’t think that I could do it,” she said. “(But) we’ve been able to keep things going that the Van Kleef’s started.”

The Van Kleefs opened the shop a few years back, providing free music and art classes along with a good cup of coffee.

“This whole place is still them,” said Franks.

But 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef was one of the children Franks was fond of.

“Her mom would laugh and say you and Michaelle are so much alike because we are both just so sporadic and quirky,” she said.

So when Franks heard the news that Michaelle went missing, the pain and fear she felt was very real.

“It’s very hurtful,” she said. “It’s very scary to know that such a sweet, beautiful soul as Michaelle is just gone without a trace.”

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is still actively searching for Michaelle who went missing Sunday night.

“Is she hungry?” said Franks. “Is she cold? Is she wet? Has she been beaten? Those are the hard things that go through my mind.”

While the news is hard for Franks and this small town to bear, they haven’t given up hope someone will find her soon.

“I’m truly believing and trusting in the Lord that he’s going to bring her home and that she can come home anytime she wants to,” she said.

The coffee shop will be holding a community candlelight vigil and prayer gathering Thursday at 6 p.m.