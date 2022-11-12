ARRINGTON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews expect to remain on the scene of a crash site for the next several days following a major crash that occurred in Arrington.

On Friday, crews with Arrington Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a crash on Highway 96 after receiving a report that three to four vehicles were involved in a head-on collision with a dump truck.

Source: Arrington Fire Rescue

Source: Arrington Fire Rescue

Source: Arrington Fire Rescue

Source: Arrington Fire Rescue

Once on scene, crews found three vehicles that were involved in the crash. Officials say one of the vehicles was found in a ditch with its engine separated, a second vehicle had airbag deployment and an oil leak and a dump truck had a damaged saddle tank pouring fuel out of it.

Fortunately, rescue crews say there were no entrapments or critical patients due to the crash.

As patients were loaded into medic units, crews worked to contain the leaks that were coming from the engine separation and damaged fuel tank.

Williamson County Emergency Management responded to the crash scene due to the amount of material that leaked.

The roadway was closed but has since reopened. According to Arrington Fire Rescue, crews will remain on scene for the next several days to complete the clean up, but roads will remain open.

No other information was immediately released.