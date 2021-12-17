CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Kingston Springs area of Cheatham County was one of the hard-hit locations in Tennessee after severe weather spawned tornadoes last weekend.

“The area of Highway 70 and Butterworth Road, I mean, there’s still a lot of damage,” said Kingston Springs Mayor Tony Gross.

An EF2 tornado moved through there early Saturday morning with max wind speeds of 125 miles per hour. The tornado traveled 10.5 miles before lifting.

Almost a week later, Gross said crews have moved a lot of downed trees and power has also been restored to many people, but some homes are still experiencing outages.

According to the mayor, the volunteers and community coming together to help each other out have also been great, especially when some families have lost so much this time of year.

“The trees were just snapped over houses. The first house I walked into, was just the saddest thing ever because it was all beautifully decorated for Christmas, but there was no roof on the house, and you know, people were getting ready for this time of celebration and holiday season,” Gross said.

The cleanup was underway when rain moved into the area Friday morning. Gross had worked to help tornado victims prepare for the inclement weather, saying if they didn’t have a tarp on their roof, they needed to get that done as soon as possible.

“Actually the mayor and the next town over, Pegram, John Louallen he made arrangements on how to get these billboards. They’re made of vinyl. He got arrangements to get those down here; we were able to get those up on a lot of roofs to help. They’re huge, and they cover a lot of area. Employees of our business, we went out yesterday and help people get them up there,” Gross said.

They’re hoping volunteers can help with the cleanup efforts this weekend.

“If someone wants to step in and volunteer this weekend, they can come out and they can do work. There’ll be folks out here to send you out to places to actually help residents with cleaning up yards and stuff like that,” Gross said. “There are also opportunities at The Land next door to probably do meal delivery, things like that, as well. So there’ll still be a significant amount of volunteer opportunity this weekend.”

He says the Ark Community Resource Center is collecting cash donations and gift cards right now.

Starting Monday, the Ark Community Resource Center is giving away the donations they’ve gotten so far. People donated two van-loads of supplies, gift cards, and food – including canned goods and snacks.

Now, they’re offering free food shopping for anyone affected by the tornado in Cheatham County. It’ll be every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Datco Inc which is next door to The Land. This is for the projected future except for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.