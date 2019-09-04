TSU cancels classes for the day after power outages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee State University has canceled classes on the main campus for the remainder of the day due to power outages.

The university’s main campus began experiencing sporadic power outages. In order to address the problem, crews suspended power in administrative and academic buildings, as well as two residence halls.

Special accommodations are being made for students who live in the residence halls.

According to TSU, campus police, residence life, and all emergency management personnel will continue to monitor the situation.

The university says they are working around the clock to resolve the issue.