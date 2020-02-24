Clarksville’s Korean community closely watches South Korea coronavirus outbreak

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus across the world rises to more than 79,000, 231 of those cases on Monday alone, come from South Korea.

That spike has Clarksville’s Korea-based companies and Korean community closely watching.

“Right now, we are cautious of what’s happening in our mother country,” said Terry Jalinsky, President of the Korean American Association of Clarksville.

More than 6,000 miles away from her mother country of South Korea, Jalinsky sends emails, messages, and answers community questions when it comes to the coronavirus.

“This is our hometown that’s why we need to protect our home town,” she said.

Her role as president of the Korean American Association of Clarksville is now taking on the task of sharing vital information and updates on the virus for the more than 2,000 Koreans who live in the city.

“We have a lot of Korean families,” said Jalinsky. “They’re living here working here. Their families are back home. But they’ve stopped any travels.”

That precaution also extends to some of the big Korean businesses in town.

“Right now, Hankook Tire, they’ve been telling us, they’ve stopped all the business travelers from any China, Korea, to the states,” said Jalinsky.

LG Electronics echoed that in a statement to News 2:

“So far, the Coronavirus concern has not caused any problems at LG’s Clarksville, TN facility as we continue to produce based on plan. However, LG does have a restricted travel guideline in place that has caused rescheduling or postponement of non-critical overseas travel. Other overseas business dependencies such as supply chain, etc. have not been affected, but LG continues to monitor the situation in order to determine if and when we might need to adjust our strategy going forward.”

For Jalinsky, she’s confident sharing as much information about the virus among her community will prevent a possible local outbreak.

“We’re close to China and we’re living in Clarksville as Korean Americans proudly. And we’re so happy to live here, but we don’t want to cause outbreak from our citizen from the Korean Community,” said Jalinsky.