CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple people are hurt following a head-on crash in Clarksville.

It happened near the intersection of Madison Street and Denny Road just before 7 p.m. Monday night.

Police say a vehicle was driving the wrong direction on Madison Street and hit another vehicle head-on.

There is no word on how many people are hurt or the extent of their injuries, but one person has been life-flighted to Nashville and another driver is being taken to Skyline Hospital.

The eastbound lanes of Madison Street are shut down as police investigate. One westbound lane is also closed in the area.

This crash is causing major congestion in the area, and the public is asked to find alternate routes.