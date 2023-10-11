CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Clarksville are searching for a woman who allegedly sprayed a sergeant with bear spray after they tried to stop her from shoplifting.

The Clarksville Police Department said on Monday, Oct. 9, officers went to the T.J. Maxx on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard for reports of a group of women shoplifting from the store.

When a police sergeant approached one of the women in the parking lot, she sprayed him with bear spray before they all drove off in a black Dodge Avenger, according to investigators.

Detectives said they quickly located the vehicle in Nashville and, with help from the Metro Nashville Police Department, one of the suspects was found in Nashville and taken into custody.

According to police, 18-year-old Makiya Givans of Nashville was seen on surveillance video shoplifting at T.J. Maxx and Dick’s Sporting Goods. She was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Investigators said one of her accomplices, identified as 25-year-old Daniell Pitt of Nashville, was also seen on surveillance video and body camera video from the sergeant. Pitt has since been identified as the one who sprayed the sergeant with bear spray.

Daniell Pitt (Source: Clarksville Police Department) Daniell Pitt using bear spray (Source: Clarksville Police Department) Clarksville shoplifting suspects (Source: Clarksville Police Department) Clarksville shoplifting suspects (Source: Clarksville Police Department)

Pitt has warrants charging her with aggravated assault on a first responder, felony theft, and felony evading. Detectives said they believe she is no longer in the Nashville area.

Anyone with information on Pitt’s whereabouts or the whereabouts of the other suspects involved is asked to call 911.

If you have any additional information or video footage, call Detective Neagos at 931-648-0656 ext. 5537. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.