CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An alleged shoplifter who reportedly sprayed a Clarksville police sergeant with bear spray in October was arrested in Lebanon.

The Clarksville Police Department said on Monday, Oct. 9, 25-year-old Daniell Pitt and another woman were shoplifting from a Dick’s Sporting Goods and TJ Maxx store on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

When a sergeant approached them in the parking lot, Pitt sprayed the sergeant in the face with bear spray before leaving with the other woman in a black Dodge Avenger, according to police.

On Sunday, Nov. 26, police said Pitt was arrested in Lebanon after trying to shoplift from a Hibbett Sports store.

Pitt is currently in the Wilson County Jail and has pending charges in several jurisdictions. She will eventually be extradited back to Clarksville.