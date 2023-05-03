CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who was involved in a robbery at a Best Buy last month.

Officials said the incident occurred on Thursday, April 27, at the Best Buy located in the 2800 block of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

(Source: Clarksville Police Department)

Police reported that a white female entered the store and had a employee get a Dell computer from the cabinet. As the two were headed to the checkout line, the woman allegedly told the employee that she had a gun in her purse.

Officers said the woman instructed the employee not to call police and had him walk her out to her gray Ford Explorer, which was parked outside without a license plate.

The woman is described as 5-feet 8-inches tall and 130 pounds with short brown hair. Authorities said the woman wearing a gray sweatshirt, black leggings, a blue face mask, and a black/white “SMASH” ball cap during the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Neagos at 931-648-0656 or the Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477.

No other information was immediately released.