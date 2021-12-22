CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 26-year-old woman who was shot and killed in Clarksville earlier this week has been identified as a soldier stationed at Fort Campbell.

Officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Ringgold Road for a welfare check Monday around 5 p.m. Arriving officers found a man and woman in the home both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Clarksville police identified the victim as Tabitha Collard. She was pronounced dead at the scene while a man inside the home was taken by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. An update on his condition was not released.

Investigators believe the man is responsible for Collard’s death and then attempted to take his own life.

No additional information was immediately released.

If you or someone you know are experiencing abuse and need help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.