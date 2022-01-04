CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 38-year-old man was shot and killed in Clarksville late Monday night in what police are describing as a domestic dispute incident.

Clarksville police were called to conduct a welfare check at a home in the 2200 block of Ladd Drive just after 9:40 p.m.

According to Clarksville police, once inside the home, officers found an uninjured woman and a man deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Special Operations Homicide Unit detectives and the Crime Scene Team concluded that this was a domestic-related homicide.

Clarksville police charged 32-year-old Theary Lim with criminal homicide. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Sothon In.

Lim was taken into custody and taken to an area hospital for treatment. She will be booked into the Montgomery County Jail and charged with criminal homicide upon her release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kilby at 931-648-0656 or submit a tip here.

If you or someone you know are experiencing abuse and need help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.