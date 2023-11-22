CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman has died after being hit by a car in Clarksville Wednesday evening.

The Clarksville Police Department said the crash happened at around 7 p.m. on Ft. Campbell Boulevard at Concord Drive.

The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the crash remains under investigation.

The southbound lanes of Ft. Campbell Boulevard are shut down from Concord Drive to Charlemagne Boulevard and one northbound lane of Ft. Campbell Boulevard is also closed.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route while authorities work to clear the road.