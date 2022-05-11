CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman has been charged with second degree murder after a man died of a drug overdose last year.

Police say on June 10, 2021 at 2:11 a.m., officers responded to a home on Kingsbury Drive after being notified at a person at the home was not breathing. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 34-year-old man who was unresponsive. Officers and medical personnel performed lifesaving procedures to save the man’s life, but he ultimately died after being transported to Tennova Healthcare.

During the investigation, officers determined the man had been communicating with another person about purchasing illegal narcotics. The seller, later identified as 45-year-old Angela Brown, met with the man and gave him drugs shortly before officers found him unresponsive, according to police.

The toxicology report revealed the man died due to an acute combined drug intoxication that included fentanyl.

The case was presented to the Montgomery County Grand Jury and on Tuesday, the Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Brown with second degree murder. Brown was arrested the same day.

“Prosecuting those who are responsible for the distribution of illegal narcotics is one of the focal points of my administration,” District Attorney Robert Nash said. “Drug overdoses have reached epidemic proportions and we have to take a stand and hold those who distribute the drugs accountable for their actions”.