CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Clarksville woman has been charged with aggravated child abuse and first degree murder in relation to the death of a baby girl in August of 2021.

Clarksville police say 44-year-old Toni Camia has been charged with aggravated child abuse/neglect/endangerment of a child less than eight years old and first degree murder in perpetration/attempt to perpetrate a crime for the death of 5-month-old Angel Stanford.

At around 8 a.m. on Aug. 6, 2021, officers responded to Hadley Drive for a baby that was unresponsive. The baby’s grandmother, identified as Camia, told officers she “took a bath with the baby and fell asleep” and that the baby was not breathing. The baby, identified as Stanford, was taken to Tennova Healthcare hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

An autopsy determined the primary cause of death was probable drowning, and acute methamphetamine intoxication was a contributing cause. Investigators presented this information, along with blood results showing methamphetamines in Camia’s blood, to the Montgomery County Grand Jury in June 2022.

An indictment was then issued and served to Camia at the Montgomery County Jail where she was already incarcerated on unrelated charges.

Camia’s bond was set at $300,000.