CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are searching for a woman who is accused of breaking into several apartments and stealing credit cards.

The burglaries occurred late last month on Aug.24 at the Uffleman Estates located in the 200 block of Uffelman Drive.

Clarksville police said video captured a woman entering several apartments while the residents were not there. The cards were later used at businesses outside of Clarksville, said police.

Anyone with information about the incident or additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Alquzqueeni at (931) 648-0656 or Crime Stoppers at (931) 645-8477.