CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman has been arrested and a man is being sought after making false reports to the Clarksville Police Department.

Clarksville police said on Sept. 18 at around 8:15 a.m., 41-year-old Heather Majors called the police department and said a man carjacked her at around 5:30 a.m. Majors claimed the man put a gun to her head and made her lie down on the ground before he stole her 2017 Kia Forte.

Majors went on to say her cell phone was dead and that she had to walk home in order to call 911. Police said officers found her car later that day on East Old Ashland City Road. The car was found damaged and unoccupied.

During the investigation, Majors admitted to police that the carjacking did not happen; she had crashed her car and parked it in the location where it was found. Major was later arrested on Oct. 1, according to police.

Another false report was allegedly made the following day.

According to police, the department received a call at around 6:15 a.m. on Sept. 19 from 60-year-old Phillip Hughes, who said he was robbed by three men as he was walking down Strawberry Alley. Hughes stated the men took his wallet which had $180 in it. However, over the course of the investigation, Hughes made several inconsistent statements and eventually admitted to detectives that the robbery never happened, according to police.

The Clarksville Police Department has a warrant for Hughes’ arrest and is currently searching for him. Anyone who knows where he is should call 911.

Tennessee law makes it a felony for a person to initiate a report or statement to officers, knowing the offense or incident did not happen.