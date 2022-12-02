CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman has been arrested in connection with a November shooting in Clarksville.

According to Clarksville police, 19-year-old Alexis Watkins was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Watkins is accused of being involved in a road rage incident on Wild Fern Lane Nov. 7 that resulted in a shooting, leaving the victim paralyzed.

Bond was set at $250,000. The investigation remains ongoing and more charges are expected, according to police.

Anyone with more information or video footage is asked to call Detective Steinlage at 931-648-0656 ext. 5472. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.