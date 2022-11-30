CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The woman accused of hitting two pedestrians earlier this month before driving off from the scene has been arrested.

Imec Almestica-Tisdale, 34, was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Clarksville police say the woman was driving her Chrysler 300 on Lafayette Road around 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 8. She reportedly hit two pedestrians between Orleans Drive and Darlene Drive and then fled the scene.

Almestica-Tisdale is said to have called 911 to report that her vehicle had been stolen earlier in the day, but police have since determined that to be false.

Warrants were taken out against her for the following charges:

Aggravated Assault

Duty to Give Information and Render Aid

Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Injury

No Proof of Insurance

False Reports

After attempting to locate her for several weeks, Clarksville police say she was arrested Wednesday at the Montgomery County Courthouse.

Almestica-Tisdale is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Police say this is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Crosby at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5336.