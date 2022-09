CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Clarksville resident is $50,000 richer after winning the Powerball drawing Saturday night.

According to the Tennessee Lottery, the Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls, plus the red Powerball to win $50,000.

The lucky ticket was sold at Infoplace USA, located in the 2800 block of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

No other information was released.