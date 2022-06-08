CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — James Brown would have turned 31 this month, but instead his family is left to remember the time they did have with him.

His widow, Kenyatta Moody, holds out hope that she will one day have answers.

On January 4, 2016, Moody was getting their children ready for bed when she heard a knock at the door. Brown answered and the door was shut behind him.

“All of a sudden I hear all these gunshots and I’m just like screaming for his friend because his friend was there. And I’m screaming for his friend to come upstairs to help because I don’t know what to do. I’m seven months pregnant and I’m scared, and I hear gunshots and my husband’s outside,” Moody recalled.

Moments after, Brown stumbled inside and eventually made his way to the garage. His mother was also home at the time and tried to stop the bleeding. Brown eventually died of his injuries.

“It was too much blood, his lips were changing color, it was so much going on at that time. It was just a lot, it was just a lot,” Moody said.

That evening left behind trauma Brown’s family would continue to deal with years later.

“Not knowing when someone’s coming to your house, not knowing who’s knocking at your door because you relive that night over and over and over again because you know that person who did it is still probably out there somewhere,” Moody said.

Police would like to speak with anyone who has information on a dark truck that was seen leaving the area, which they believe was a 90s GMC or Chevy. A dark colored sedan was also seen leaving the area.

Moody said she wants justice not only for her husband who was her high school sweetheart, but also for the four children he was forced to leave behind.

“It wouldn’t bring him back, but it would make our family feel so much better to know what happened that night to him,” Moody said. “We want answers. We want it solved.”

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to reach out to Clarksville-Montgomery Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS.