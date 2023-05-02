MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One school is on lockdown and two schools are in lockout in Montgomery County after law enforcement responded to a report of a possible gun on campus.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, they are investigating a report of someone seeing a student with a gun at Rossview Elementary. That school is on lockdown.

Meanwhile, Rossview High and Middle schools have been put on a lockout as of 9:22 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

At this time no suspects or threats have been identified, but the investigation is continuing to ensure the safety of the students, the sheriff’s office said.

They urge parents not to respond to the schools at this time. “Parents arriving on scene are causing response issues,” Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office posted at 9:40 a.m.

School Resource Officers are on the scene at the elementary school.

A lockout is used when there’s a possible threat outside of the school, while a lockdown is used if there’s a possible threat inside a school.

Again, the sheriff’s office is asking for people to avoid responding to the school while the investigation is underway.