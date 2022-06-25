CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The neighborhood that surrounds Cider Drive in Clarksville is considered a quiet neighborhood, but for one family, the sound of gunshots broke the silence.

“I hear a loud boom outside, then dood, dood, dood,” remembering the sound. Out of fear for her safety, the woman we spoke to has asked News 2 not to share her name or face, but she did want to share her story in hopes of warning others.

“I just went into shock because I couldn’t believe it. It was me, it was my house,” she said.

The entire incident was caught on camera. Ring video showed a car driving down the street just after 11:30 p.m. In the video, you can hear seven gunshots fired from the vehicle into homes. The shooting left behind bullet holes in one family’s home. The mother told News 2 that her 4- and 5-year-old were inside at the time.

“I tell her to get down and then I was like, ‘where’s your brother?’ and he’s sleeping in his bed, and I crawled on my hands and knees to go get him, and I pulled him down from out his sleep and pulled them in my room,” she said. “I had grabbed my gun.”

Now, she has gone from feeling safe and secure, to fearful and frightened.

Living in the same house for the past three years, she has considered the neighborhood to be safe, which is why the crime came as a complete shock.

One window in the home now serves as a reminder of that very night. Wood panels have replaced the shattered glass that was broken when two bullets went flying through.

“The two that went through my daughter’s bedroom window. Thank God, she wasn’t in there, because she would have been hit,” she said. “Yeah, my five-year-old.”

Now, she is hoping someone recognizes the car in the video or at least knows something about the crime.

“I just want to know who, why did this happen? Why did you choose this house? This is a family, that doesn’t bother anyone with kids.”

She hopes an arrest will be made soon.