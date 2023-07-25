CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Almost a decade after her son was killed, Carmen Caratini hopes to find closure this week as trial kicks off for the man accused of killing her son, Frankie.

“My son passed away nine years ago, nine. I’ve been waiting for justice for nine years,” Carmen testified as the first witness called to the stand on Tuesday.

Frankie was shot and killed on August 14, 2014. The case went cold until Clarksville Police arrested Shaquille Miles on October 23, 2020. He was charged with criminal homicide.

“I screamed to God why, why my son?” Carmen recalled from the night her son was killed. “When they killed my son, they killed me, they killed me.”

During opening statements, the state testified the murder boiled down to a gun with a broken magazine that Frankie sold Miles.

“The defendant wanted his money back, it was $325. Frankie wouldn’t give it to him. So, he felt disrespected and had to do something,” Chief Deputy District Attorney General Marianne Bell said.

One witness recalled seeing the confrontation on Chapel Street and Frankie getting shot after he brushed off a group of men trying to talk to him.

Another witness, Marquis Hall, who is now incarcerated, said Miles admitted to killing his friend Frankie but he chose not to retaliate.

“(You’re) not the type of guy who would not even throw a punch for his best friend supposedly getting killed?” Defense Attorney Jacob Fendley asked Hall.

“It’s other gang members around, I don’t gangbang no more. I would’ve got killed if I would’ve touched that man,” Hall said.

Miles’ attorney pointed out his client has no other previous criminal history, and several witnesses in jail had been given deals by the state to testify.

“How did these witnesses suddenly come forward to testify? How did Mr. Miles get charged? Again, it’s just gossip,” Fendley said during opening arguments.

On the other hand, Frankie’s mom hopes to see closure in this trial in the form of a guilty verdict.

“I loved my life, when they killed my son, they killed me,” Carmen said. “I’m just trying to survive. It’s hard.”