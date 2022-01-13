CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- On New Providence Road in Clarksville, a small cross sits on the side of the road. It’s a small reminder of the big personality, whose name is written in the middle of it, Dwight Carter.

“I think the holidays were probably the hardest because that was, Christmas was his favorite holiday, like he would even do all the Christmas lights and everything, like you would see his house a mile away,” said Jamie Martz, who was riding next to Dwight Carter’s son at the time of the incident.

Hanging from the cross are little Christmas trinkets. This past holiday season was their first without Carter. The 55-year-old was riding his motorcycle, when a truck him, and then drove off. The incident was caught on camera.

“Every time, it gives me chills,” said Martz thinking back to the video showing what happened that day.

On Thursday, Clarksville Police rereleased information on the driver who hit Carter and drove off. 64-year-old Stanley Cliff has several warrants out for his arrest, including vehicular homicide in connection to Carter’s death. The department is actively looking for Cliff.

“If he would have just stopped, it wouldn’t have been this big of a deal, like if he would have just stopped […] yes, we would have still been upset, we still would have lost an important member of our family, but he just didn’t stop, he just kept going,” explained Martz.

Although family and friends find comfort in knowing the police have not given up hope, as more time goes by, it’s hard to maintain hope.

When asked if she is hopeful Cliff will be brought to justice, Martz explained, “I try to be, but honestly, at this point […] I mean, at this point, you can’t send everybody to go and look for one man. It helps us sleep better at night, but it’s still, it’s not the justice that we want. I mean we want him found.”

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Investigator Burton at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5665. The Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information and is asking the public to call at 931-645-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.