CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville Gas & Water has implemented mandatory water restrictions effective immediately for all Clarksville residents due to a water transmission line break.

The City of Clarksville announced on Facebook that Stage 2 of its Water Conservation Contingency Plan has been activated, with the goal of achieving a 10% reduction in total gallons per capita per day. This is due to a 30-inch water transmission line break near the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive where repairs are underway.

The repair is causing system-wide water outages and low water pressure; residents are asked to use water only as necessary and to temporarily restrict unnecessary use during repair work.

The city said it is not necessary at this point to fill bathtubs or store water.

“I ask Clarksville citizens to please limit their water use to only necessary usage such as drinking, cooking, bathing and flushing toilets until the repair is complete,” said Gas & Water General Manager Mark Riggins.

Residents are asked to do the following to help conserve water:

Restrict operation of ornamental fountains or ponds to initial filling except where necessary to support aquatic life or where such fountains or ponds are equipped with a recirculation system.

Prohibit recreational water use including use of faucets, hoses or hydrants, which uses water in such a manner as to allow run-off or other wastes.

Prohibit washing of any motor vehicle, motorbike, boat, trailer, airplane, or other vehicle. Vehicle washing may be done at any time on the immediate premises of a commercial car wash or commercial service station. Further, such washing may be exempted from these regulations if the health, safety, and welfare of the public is contingent upon frequent cleansing, such as garbage trucks and vehicles used to transport food and perishables.

Encourage further reduction in frequency of draining and refilling swimming pools.

Prohibit hosing off paved areas, buildings, windows or other surfaces.

It is undetermined when the repair work will be finished.