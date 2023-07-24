CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 15-year-old shot multiple times is fighting to recover as Clarksville police continue searching for the shooter.

A home surveillance video captured the tense moments after the teen was shot and left on the side of the road on Eagles Bluff Dr. around 5 p.m. Sunday night, but what it doesn’t show is how the community raced to the victim’s help.

“I heard the vehicle skirt off, you know, I heard it, how fast the vehicle was going. I feel like I heard his body thump on the ground. I mean, he was rolling. It was just it’s crazy, just crazy,” said Jaylen Ford, who lives just across the street from where the teen collapsed.

It’s all still unbelievable for Ford, who said he was triggered by the screams for help to run outside.

Ford described it as a terrible scene pointing out additional spots on his body where he said the teen was shot. “He was bleeding really bad. He had a hole kind of like in his jacket where he was shot, he had a shot in his chin.”

Ford quickly called 911 as he said other neighbors wrapped the teen’s wounds, doing all they could to keep him alive.

“Good thing that these neighbors came out and helped because I know that there’s plenty of situations where nobody would have done nothing. People would be too scared to come out. So you know, these people across the street and these people that came out, those are people that care about people, you know? We’ve seen that, because we cared about people, a child was able to be saved,” Ford explained.

While the teen is still fighting for his life, Ford said the victim didn’t think he would make it.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

“You just knew in the moment that there is nothing he could do. You knew that his life was on the brink of going away forever. He looked at me. He was just like, you know, tell my family I love them. He really thought he was going to die.”

Ford said he almost teared up as the victim went on. “He said I never thought it could be me. He was on the ground. He was like, I didn’t know it could be me, you know, I never thought it could be me. A lot of our youth, we never think it could be us.”

Ford left praying over the victim saying he doesn’t believe it was a coincidence this tragedy happened outside his front door.

“I prayed for him on the scene, I prayed for him after the scene, I’m praying that the police will find the suspect. I’m also praying for the suspects. I’m praying that they will come to their senses. He was 15 years old. I just think that’s crazy, it’s really a miracle from God that he’s even still alive.”

The 19-year-old Ford said he is tired of seeing young men and women in this predicament. “This is my solution I think as a country as a whole, we need to get back to doing what God created us to do. You know, that’s my answer. The reason why this country is in a state that is is because we have gone away from the principles of God.”

Clarksville police say the teen is in stable, but critical condition. They are asking anyone with information or additional video footage to call them. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477.