CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A dramatic ending to a carjacking in Clarksville was caught on video.

Homeowners told News 2 they were shocked to learn the details that transpired before 23-year-old Stephean Kimble crashed a stolen car into their front lawn.

On Monday, Kimble was reportedly involved in three carjacking incidents in the area of Cheshire Road before he led Clarksville police officers on a pursuit, crashing the vehicle on Old Russellville Pike.

“I was sitting on the couch, and I heard a big boom,” Rita Etheredge said.

That noise came from Rita Etheredge’s neighbor’s yard after the driver hit a tree in the front yard.

“It is a chewed up mess and my tree, I’m not even sure if my tree will survive,” Joycean Shelby said.

Shelby said the moments after the crash were just as terrifying as the driver ran off with police not far behind.

“They just started running after him and he cut really fast right through here. They got him right over here next to this fence line,” Etheredge said.

Video shared with News 2 from neighbors shows the dramatic ending. Police were seen placing handcuffs on Kimble.

“Thank God we have police patrolling our roads, but it is very scary, just very scary,” Etheredge said.

Clarksville police said as of Tuesday night Kimble remains in the hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries from the crash.

Police are taking out warrants and charging Kimble with two counts of carjacking and one count of attempted carjacking.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Detective Henry at 931-648-0656 ext. 5343. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.