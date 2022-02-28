CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police have released the identity of the victim in a homicide investigation.

Police say, Decarlos Perkins, 20, was killed on February 17 in a shooting on Manning Drive.

Just before noon that day, 911 dispatchers received a call about a man who had been shot and was lying on the ground. Officers found Perkins at the scene upon arrival.

Perkins was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to call 911. To remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or click here to submit an anonymous tip.