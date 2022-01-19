CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple crews responded to a crash that happened Wednesday morning in Clarksville.
According to the Clarksville Fire Department (CFD), a vehicle slid down an embankment on Madison Street and was resting on its side with a person trapped inside.
Officials said extrication is in progress.
CFD said westbound lanes on Madison Street are blocked. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.