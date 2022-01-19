CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple crews responded to a crash that happened Wednesday morning in Clarksville.

According to the Clarksville Fire Department (CFD), a vehicle slid down an embankment on Madison Street and was resting on its side with a person trapped inside.



(Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

Officials said extrication is in progress.

CFD said westbound lanes on Madison Street are blocked. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.