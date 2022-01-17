CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Early Sunday, a vehicle veered off of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, taking down a utility pole before crashing into the Red River. Clarksville Fire and Rescue along with the Clarksville Police Department, EMS, Montgomery County Fire Department, Waterdogs Scuba, and Jones Brothers Towing were all on the scene today to remove the vehicle from the freezing cold water.

The vehicle was removed from the river at 5:55 p.m. Monday, but details on the driver and any possible passengers are not yet available.

It was just after 2:30 Sunday morning when a Clarksville Police sergeant noticed the downed utility pole and stopped to investigate. There was vehicle debris leading down to the river and soon after Clarksville Fire and Rescue was called in to search the water.

Scott Beaubien, Public Information Officer for the Clarksville Police Department, says that CFR detected the vehicle soon after the crash was discovered, “The Clarksville CFR put a boat in the water and did see it on sonar. And now they are trying to recover that vehicle.”

Officials are considering whether the weather played a role in the crash. “The weather was coming in. It was snowy, the roads were slick. So it’s very possible it was weather-related,” said Beaubien.

Cold water and poor visibility in the Red River made recovering the vehicle challenging.