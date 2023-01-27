MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after leading Montgomery County deputies on a chase Thursday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said at around 5 p.m. Thursday in the area of Purple Heart Parkway and Fort Campbell Boulevard, deputies saw a vehicle that fit the description of a vehicle involved in recent shootings at homes in Montgomery County.

Deputies activated their lights and sirens and tried to initiate a traffic stop, prompting the vehicle to drive off at a high rate of speed. The vehicle ran a red light at Jordan Road and continued down Purple Heart Parkway with deputies not far behind. However, deputies ended their pursuit due to the suspect’s reckless driving and heavy traffic.

As deputies further investigated, they determined the vehicle was likely in the area of Dotsonville Road. While in the area, deputies found the car on Moore Hollow Road at around 5:10 p.m. and tried to initiate another traffic stop.

The vehicle fled again, but crashed a short time later. One suspect, identified as 18-year-old David Sanders, was found inside the vehicle and arrested. A second suspect, identified as 18-year-old Josue Batista, fled into the nearby woods but was caught a few minutes later, deputies said.

Sanders and Batista were taken to Tennova Medical Center for further evaluation. Sanders was released while Batista was arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

Batista has been charged with evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, and registration violation. He also had an existing warrant in Montgomery County for reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm on school property. He is also being held on a fugitive from justice warrant related to a violation of community control warrant from Seminole County, Florida.

Batista was put on community control in Seminole County for several offenses in 2019, including burglary, aggravated assault with a weapon, battery on a person 65 years of age or older, and larceny. He will remain on active hold for Seminole County until charges are complete in Montgomery County, according to investigators.

The investigation remains ongoing.