CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a “significant crash” near Richview Middle School.

It happened near the intersection of Memorial Drive and Richview Road at 2:11 p.m. Monday.

Details are limited, but authorities say one vehicle has overturned and someone was possibly ejected.

There is no word on how many people were involved and the extent of the injuries.

This is expected to cause long delays in the school zone. Anyone coming to Richview Middle School or Clarksville High School to pick up students is asked to expect delays.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.