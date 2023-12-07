CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are working to identify two people who burglarized a vehicle earlier this month at an apartment complex in Clarksville.

The theft happened at 4:30 a.m. in a parking lot located at 101 University Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Clarksville police released surveillance video of two people breaking into a vehicle and then running away to an awaiting vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Headley at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5683 or call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.