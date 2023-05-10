CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding the suspect and/or vehicle that reportedly hit two bicyclists in a hit-and-run crash.

According to police, the incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3. The bikers were reportedly traveling Eastbound in the 700 block of Rossview Road when they were hit from behind. Both victims were on one bicycle and were taken to the hospital that night before being released the following day.

Police said the suspect vehicle appears to be either a GMC, Chevrolet, or Nissan full-size van that is grey/silver in color with possible damage to the right front side/headlight area. A side view mirror is also possibly missing.

(Source: Clarksville Police Department)

Anyone with information or additional footage is asked to call 911.