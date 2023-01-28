CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway following a Saturday morning shooting at a Clarksville gas station that sent two people to the hospital.

The Clarksville Police Department said officers responded to a call about a shooting in progress at Dodge’s, located in the 1500 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard, shortly before 5 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they said they made contact with one person who had a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was originally going to be flown to Nashville via life-flight helicopter, but instead, they were brought to Tennova Healthcare in an ambulance.

According to officials, the first responding officers believed there was going to be a second shooting victim. Then, a short time later, an individual with a gunshot wound arrived at Tennova Healthcare.

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time, but police have reportedly taken a couple of people into custody.

Meanwhile, authorities said Dodge’s will be shut down until the department’s Crime Scene Unit can process the scene.

No additional details have been released about the active investigation into Saturday morning’s shooting.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information about it, you are asked to call 911 immediately.