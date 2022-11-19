CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With just a few days left until Thanksgiving, the fifth annual “Turkeys for Troops” giveaway reportedly drew hundreds of military families to downtown Clarksville Saturday morning.

According to News 2’s partners at Clarksville Now, this program distributed approximately 1,500 turkeys to active-duty soldiers, veterans, and their families.

Clarksville Now said each military family who came to the James Corlew Chevrolet parking lot along College Street on Saturday, Nov. 19 received one free frozen turkey, as well as a two-liter soda.