CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A major thoroughfare in Montgomery County temporarily shutdown Tuesday after a tractor-trailer overturned spilling the contents it was carrying onto the street.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened just before 12:30p.m. on the 400 block of International Blvd. in Clarksville. The truck was carrying a load of pipes.

First responders have the roadway shutdown while crews work to clean up the scene. Tennessee Highway Patrol will be investigating the incident.

Traffic is being routed down Corporate Blvd. and northbound traffic routed down Industrial Blvd.