CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Police investigating the shooting of a woman who crashed into a dumpster now say they are treating it as a homicide.

The victim of the shooting, which took place Sunday, June 4, has “no chance of recovery and will not survive her injuries,” Clarksville Police said.

Authorities identified the woman as 23-year-old Wylil Alexander, of Clarksville.

Clarksville Police say the incident occurred after a scheduled meeting arranged between Alexander and two individuals. After a brief interaction, Alexander attempted to flee the scene and was shot. The investigation is still ongoing, and no other information was immediately available.

According to police, one of the identified suspects, a 14-year-old, was arrested Monday without incident, but the other person is still on the loose. Clarksville Police identified him as 16-year-old O’Jarrion Griffin, also of Clarksville.

Anyone with information or additional video footage of the incident is asked to please contact Det. Hughes at 931-648-2656 ext. 5684. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.