CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One officer has reportedly been injured after responding to an incident with a barricaded suspect in Clarksville.

In a Tuesday news release sent out at 4:12 p.m., the Clarksville Police Department said officers had set up a perimeter on Union Hall Drive and White Oak Drive, where police were still actively negotiating with the suspect.

(Courtesy: Caitlin Marie Knight)

Authorities said they believe three people are inside the home. One of the suspects fired several shots toward them, injuring an officer. The officer was taken to Tennova Hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening foot injury.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Needmore Road and Union Hall Road were shut down. The police department is asking the public to avoid the area and any residents to stay inside their homes.

One neighbor told News 2 she heard several gunshots as police were working to surround the suspect. She also said her husband was outside when gunfire erupted and he had hide behind an apartment building.

No further information was immediately available.