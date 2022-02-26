CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released new details regarding a deadly crash that killed two teens Thursday in the 400 block of Old Highway 48 in Clarksville.

THP says a 16-year-old from Clarksville was driving a 2012 Toyota Tacoma east on Old Highway 48 when the truck ran off the roadway to the right before correcting into the roadway, crashing into a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling westbound on Old Highway 48.

The Tacoma came to an uncontrolled final rest in the front yard of a home, while the Silverado ended up partially in a ditch facing west.

The 16-year-old and their passenger, identified as a 15-year-old from Dover, Tennessee, were killed. The driver of the Silverado was injured, but survived the crash.