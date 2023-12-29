CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Almost a year after 29-year-old Jarlen Corbin was shot and killed at a Clarksville gas station, police have arrested a third person believed to be responsible.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on Jan. 28 at Dodge’s, a gas station on Fort Campbell Boulevard, according to the Clarksville Police Department. When officers got to the scene, they said they found Corbin who had been shot in the chest.

He was initially going to be flown to Nashville, but due to the severity of his injuries, Montgomery County Emergency Medical Services brought him to Tennova Healthcare, where officials said he was later pronounced dead.

Officers said they realized there was going to be at least one more shooting victim based on evidence at the gas station. Then, a short time later, two people — identified as 28-year-old Malik Hamlin and 21-year-old Otis Barnes, both of Clarksville — arrived at Tennova Healthcare together, authorities reported.

They both had gunshot wounds and investigators said they determined that Barnes and Hamlin had been involved in the incident. After being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Barnes and Hamlin were arrested on criminal homicide charges.

However, police said a third suspect, 21-year-old Santanna McFarlan, of Clarksville, was taken into custody on Saturday, Dec. 23 and booked into the Montgomery County Jail. Investigators said he is believed to have been involved in the shooting but did not specify how.

Prosecution is pending, and no further details were immediately released.