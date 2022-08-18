CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A carjacking and police chase now have a 16-year-old juvenile facing serious charges. It was a moment that left one man fearful that he would lose his life.

“All I could think was, I’m about to lose my life, just for going to the store to get some beer. I just thought it was over,” said Timothy Taylor.

Timothy says it will most likely be one of his biggest regrets. On Monday afternoon, on his way to pick up food for his wife, he made a stop at a Shell Gas station on Trenton Road.

“He put the gun to my head and he said ‘you know what this is,’ and then I was like ‘man, what’s going on? What do you mean?'” remembered Timothy, stating the suspect then said, “give me your keys, give me your keys.”

Timothy explained he was walking out of the gas station when he noticed a man dressed in all black, wearing a ski mask. At first, it didn’t register to him that something bad was about to happen. That is, until he walked up to his car door and the suspect pressed a gun against his head.

The suspect then demanded Timothy get in and start the car. Timothy explained he hesitated at first but complied.

“He said I was taking too long, and if I didn’t hurry up, he was going to shoot me, and this was literally taking place right in front of the store,” explained Timothy.

Clarksville police identified the suspect as a 16-year-old juvenile.

“He had a big gun and a big clip hanging out of it, and he had on all black, he had a ski mask on, so I was thinking like oh man, it’s over. Thinking I’m going to die,” remembered Timothy.

After getting inside the car, Timothy explained the teen told him to back away from the car, while still pointing a gun at him, before taking off.

“It was the longest 20 minutes of my life, just to get to him,” said Katrina Taylor, Timothy’s wife. Katrina heard every word of the incident while on the phone with her husband when the suspect walked up.

She held back tears as she remembered listening and worrying about her husband.

“The fact that I could have lost my husband over a freaking car like that’s so materialistic, life is just so precious and we take it for granted,” Katrina said.

Video captured by our partners at Dash 10 Media showed the aftermath of the incident. After stealing Timothy’s car, the 16-year-old suspect led officers on a pursuit, before crashing the vehicle on Oakland Road.

“All I could feel was fear that I could lose my husband,” said Katrina.

Now, the couple is urging others to stay vigilant, as they explained this incident was something they could never prepare for.

“Be aware of their surroundings, always pay attention, like never be in a place whether it’s home or whether it’s a familiar area, to the point where you’re that comfortable,” explained Timothy.

The juvenile is being charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm.