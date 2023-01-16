CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The last time Louis Spencer saw his older brother Marqualus Davis was one of the happiest days they had spent together.

“When I get in my car and I think about him, I think about how he was smiling when we were in the car last and how he was just cracking up and everything,” Spencer said. “It was probably the happiest I’ve seen him in a long time.”

The vivid memory serves as a small dose of comfort amid the “emptiness” that Spencer and his family have dealt with ever since Marqualus disappeared from Clarksville more than four years ago.

“You go on with life, but it’s still going to be there. There’s always going to be that hole. There’s always going to be that emptiness not knowing and no closure,” his mother, Kim Davis said.

Of her two children, Kim said Marqualus was always the more quiet, reserved child. However, when he opened up, he quickly made friends with those around him. She described him as a “kindhearted person” who was “always there for you if anyone needed him.”

Growing up, Kim said Marqualus was an all-star athlete, earning the nickname, “Little Michael Jordan” because of his skill on the basketball the court. With a five-year age gap, Spencer said he always looked up to Marqualus, who could easily out score him.

“He was my inspiration to get involved with basketball. Just watching him, even when we were at home,” he said. “When we ended up getting a basketball goal, he would always beat me.”

Marqualus was 33 years old when he disappeared on June 15, 2018. He had six young children, who his ex, Rosalynd Walker, said he adored. The couple had two children, now 8 and 9 years old, together before they separated in 2016.

“We separated, but we still remained friends and everything and co-parented with our two children,” she said. “He was a really good guy… He just wanted to be there for his kids.”

Walker first noticed something was wrong when she didn’t hear from Marqualus on Father’s Day, which fell on Sunday, June 17 that year. A few days later, his concerned roommate began calling family members asking if they had seen Marqualus.

It had also been a few days since Kim had heard from Marqualus, which was unusual since they regularly talked on the phone. After his roommate reached out, Kim called her son’s phone repeatedly, but there was no answer.

“So, I just started calling, making phone calls, calling the hospitals,” Kim said. “Just the normal things people would do when someone hasn’t heard from a loved one… Just never thinking that at that time anything was wrong, and just hoping for the best. That was my first reaction.”

One of the last known sightings of Marqualus was at the Marathon gas station at the intersection of Peachers Mill Road and 101st Airborne Division Parkway in Clarksville.

Ashley Durham, a private investigator who has been working the case for the past two years, said Marqualus was captured on surveillance video at the gas station that evening.

In the footage, he can be seen pulling up in a red and white truck. He then walks into the gas station and heads to the restroom. Marqualus is last seen walking out of the gas station toward the side of the building where the dumpsters are located.

Cell phone records show he was still sending text messages after he left the area.

“People were contacting him at like 8 p.m. that night, but he’s definitely sending messages after he left the gas station,” Durham said. “We’ve not been able to contact anyone who spoke to him after that who will talk to us.”

Once Kim had processed the fact that her son was missing, she made a Facebook post spreading the word. The response was “overwhelming,” she said. Several strangers came together to help Kim and her family search all of Clarksville and other spots he might have gone.

“I can’t count the amount of hours and the gratitude that I have to just strangers,” Kim said. “We still communicate. My one good friend, she passed away a couple of months ago, but she would have his flyers, and she said she would not stop until we had answers.”

They continued to search for months, but never found any trace of Marqualus. Spencer said he still wonders if there was more that could have been done by police to help find his brother in the initial days after he was reported missing.

“To imagine five years down the line they still haven’t figured out anything, what do you do?” Spencer said. “I just feel like there could have been more done. It sucks to have to think about it from that perspective.”

Many questions still remain in the case, but Durham said investigators have developed some more solid leads. Durham said it is possible that foul play was involved, and someone in the area likely knows information that would help investigators find Marqualus.

“I believe a lot of people that were friends with the same group of people, they were reluctant to talk back then,” she said. “I feel like some years have gone by and a lot of people have moved away, had kids and some things like that, so maybe they’ll be more likely to talk now.”

Despite the years of silence, his family remains hopeful they will one day have answers.

“I know time does heal all wounds, but there’s still a void there. I do know that the truth is going to come out eventually,” Kim said. “A lot of times a person’s guilty conscious gets the best of them and I’m hoping that over time someone will come and tell what they know. That they would just come forward and do the right thing so we can have closure.”

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Marqualus Davis is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS, or go to www.p3tips.com and leave a tip online. All tipsters remain anonymous.

News 2 also reached out to the Clarksville Police Department for any updates on the case. This story will be updated with any new information.