CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been 10 days since 23-year-old Wylil Alexander was found shot in her car outside of a North Clarksville apartment complex. On Wednesday, the two teens charged in connection with her homicide appeared in a Montgomery County court for the first time.

News 2 spoke with Alexander’s loved ones moments after they saw O’Jarrion Griffin — a 16-year-old homicide suspect who was arrested over the weekend — appear virtually in court.

“It was devastating because we were not expecting it because, again, Wylil predominately went to work and went home, so hearing that news… it took a minute to sink in,” Alexander’s aunt, Eva Gibson, said.

The district attorney’s office said the other teen facing charges, a 14-year-old, also appeared in court on Wednesday, June 14.

Members of the Clarksville Police Department said Alexander had plans to meet the two teens on June 4, but they did not say why. When Alexander reportedly tried to flee, she was shot and her car ran into a dumpster in the 1200 block of Parkway Place.

Even though she was flown to Nashville for treatment, authorities announced two days later that Alexander would not survive her injuries, making the case a homicide.

“I don’t believe any of us really thought it was her. We were all in disbelief. It was kind of like, it felt like everything just was crashing down. It was hard to breathe,” close friend Martina Andrews said.

Alexander is remembered as a joy to be around and someone who gave her time volunteering at the Boys and Girls Club, as well as Camp Rainbow, a camp for children with cancer and serious illnesses.

The 23-year-old worked long hours at a local manufacturer and had dreams of becoming an entrepreneur.

“She loved children, she loved animals, she loved people, and she loved giving back,” Gibson said.

“Wylil always motivated everyone around her to accomplish any goals that they had set and just make the right choices,” Andrews added.

Despite the heartbreak this crime leaves behind, Alexander’s family shared a message of forgiveness with the teens involved.

“In our Bible study, we’ve been praying for those two young men — for salvation, that they’ll get their life together — and praying for support of the families,” Alexander’s grandfather, Elijah Whitten, said.

The district attorney’s office plans to request both teens be tried as adults. Prosecutors will make that request during a transition hearing set for July 27.