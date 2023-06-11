CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One week after a woman was shot in Clarksville, authorities reported a teenage suspect in the homicide investigation had been arrested.

The Clarksville Police Department announced on Sunday, June 4 that a 911 call came in about a shooting that already happened in the 1200 block of Parkway Place at approximately 1:15 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a vehicle that had crashed into a dumpster, driven by a woman with a gunshot wound.

The woman — identified as 23-year-old Wylil Alexander of Clarksville — was flown to Nashville, but on Tuesday, June 6, authorities reported she would not survive her injuries. As a result, the case was classified as a homicide.

According to police, the incident happened after a scheduled meeting was arranged between Alexander and two individuals. Alexander allegedly tried to flee the scene following a brief interaction, but she was shot.

Detectives said they identified two suspects early in the investigation, including a 14-year-old who was arrested on Monday, June 5, along with 16-year-old O’Jarrion Griffin of Clarksville.

On Sunday, June 11, officials announced Griffin had been taken into custody and thanked the public for their help.

No additional information has been released about the homicide investigation, including the charges Griffin and the other teenager are facing.