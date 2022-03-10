CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured in a shooting in Clarksville Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Raintree Drive.

Clarksville police reported officers responded to a shots fired call and found the victim with a gunshot wound. She was a back seat passenger in a vehicle and other passengers said someone inside a red car with black rims shot at them, according to investigators.

The victim was flown to a Nashville hospital where her condition is unknown.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Luebke, 931-648-0656, ext. 5645 or call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.