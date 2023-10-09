CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a 13-year-old was wounded in a shooting in Clarksville Sunday night.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. in the Summit Heights housing area.

Clarksville police reported officers heard shots being fired and met with witnesses who said groups of juveniles between the ages of 12 and 16 got into a fight.

After the fight was over, someone fired several shots from down the street, according to Clarksville police.

Clarksville police was soon notified by Tennova Healthcare that a 13-year-old girl had arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her upper leg. She was transported to Nashville by ambulance for additional treatment.

This does not appear to be a random act since most of the individuals involved are familiar with one another, Clarksville police reported.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Kurtich at 931-648-0656, ext. 5556 or the call Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

The investigation is ongoing.