NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 17-year-old wanted in Clarksville in connection with a robbery last month was recently arrested for a string of other crimes in Nashville.

On Dec. 28, Clarksville police said Jamel Brown stole a white 2013 Mazda near the Clarksville High School soccer fields and had been searching for him.

The vehicle Brown is accused of stealing in Clarksville. (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

However, on Friday, Metro Nashville police said they located Brown after a violent crime spree that started in East Nashville last Wednesday.

Jamel Brown (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Brown is accused of punching a woman in the face last Wednesday, then taking off in her vehicle. A similar situation happened again the following day on Dickerson Pike when Metro police said he punched a woman and took off in her car. Both women sustained facial injuries during both incidents.

According to Metro police, Brown was located Thursday in one of the vehicles stolen in Nashville and was arrested without incident.

The 17-year-old is linked to all three robberies.