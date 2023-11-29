CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager was taken into custody Tuesday in connection with an investigation into multiple vehicle burglaries in Clarksville.

The Clarksville Police Department said several vehicle burglaries took place over the last month in the Gratton Road, Highgrove Road, and Racker Drive area.

On Nov. 7, officials shared surveillance pictures and asked the community for help identifying a male seen entering an unlocked vehicle along Gratton Road the week before.

According to authorities, a detective identified and charged 18-year-old William “CJ” Barton with 14 vehicle burglaries. Barton was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 28 and his bond has been set at $150,000.

“The Clarksville Police Department would like to emphasize the importance of locking your vehicle, securing valuables and firearms, and take your key or key fob with you,” authorities said in a statement. “We continue to advocate the message to ‘Park Smart’, being a victim of vehicle theft and vehicle burglary is avoidable and preventable in most instances.”

If you have any information about or additional video footage of the recent vehicle burglaries, you are asked to contact Detective Weber at 931-648-0656, ext. 5739. To stay anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or submit a tip online.