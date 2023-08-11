MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager is facing several charges amid an investigation into vehicle-related crimes in Montgomery County.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, multiple vehicle burglaries and one vehicle theft were reported around the Liberty Park subdivision, as well as the Woodlawn area, on July 25.

Officials said credit and debit cards taken during the vehicle burglaries were used at various locations by the suspects. Meanwhile, the stolen car — a Chevrolet Cruze — was reportedly recovered in Nashville the next day.

Investigators said they obtained surveillance footage and identified the thieves, which resulted in a 16-year-old being charged with vehicle theft, vandalism, and theft of property in connection with the incident.

“Vehicle thefts and burglaries have increased in recent weeks. Remember, these are generally crimes of opportunity,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Friday, Aug. 11. “People committing these crimes tend to overlook secured vehicles and focus only on those that are unlocked. These types of crimes occur during overnight hours in large neighborhood communities. Please remember to remove valuables and lock your vehicles.”

If you have any information about these or other local vehicle burglaries, you are encouraged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office by submitting an online tip, using the MoCoInfo app, or calling 931-648-5764 to speak to an investigator.